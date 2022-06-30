News broke Thursday that sent shockwaves through college sports when Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner reported that both USC and UCLA are preparing to jump ship from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten.

The news sent sports reporters running when Wilner tweeted the news that the realignment could come as soon as early 2024.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

Soon enough, both Sports Illustrated and The Atlantic claimed to have confirmed the story, according to the New York Post.

Other moves are also afoot in the conferences. It is reported that Texas and Oklahoma are set to dump the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025.

With news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 behind, some wonder if Oregon will be close behind them to hit the trail out of the conference.

The addition of the two west coast schools finishes the transformation of the Big Ten from a conference centered in the Midwest to one stretching from coast to coast.

The Big Ten will number 16 schools once USC and UCLA step into their circle. The SEC will mirror that membership number once Texas and Oklahoma finish their transitions.

“USC and UCLA have to make the decisions to position them best for the long term,” one source said according to Fox News. “The future is so uncertain we need to be operating from a position of strength.”

