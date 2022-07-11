WATCH: Lakers Fan Gets Pounded in NBA Summer League Fight

A Lakers fan attending an NBA Summer League game found himself on the receiving end of multiple haymakers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Los Angeles fan was moving around, tossing his hat, pointing at people in an aggressive manner, and shouting into the crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center. At some point, a Carmelo Anthony fan seated nearby had enough of his antics and went after him. It is unclear what exactly sparked the attack but the results were pretty definitive.

A view from the front:

While the exact provocation may not be clear, it is clear that the Laker fan was generally being unruly and probably not the guy you want to be sitting next to. Clearly, the guy in the Melo jersey didn’t want him around. It was a rough season for the Lakers in 2022, the offseason doesn’t appear to be treating them any better.