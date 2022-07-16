The homeless man who allegedly murdered NASCAR star Bobby East, 37, at a California gas station has been killed in a SWAT raid.

The murder occurred in Westminster on Wednesday when the homeless man, Trent William Millsap, allegedly stabbed East in the chest as he was fueling up his vehicle. East was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

“The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area,” Westminister Police said of East’s murder. “Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury.”

Millsap reportedly died in a SWAT raid two days later after executing a warrant to arrest him at an Anaheim apartment, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Millsap reported died as police tried to arrest him. He had also been accused of stabbing another man at a 76 gas station before allegedly murdering East.

“No officers were injured in the shootout, but a police K-9 was hit with a bullet and suffered non-life threatening injuries,” reported the Daily Mail.

🚨 #PressRelease: Homicide at Gas Station On July 13, 2022, at about 5:51 pm, WPD officers responded to the 76 gas station (6322 Westminster Blvd.) re: a stabbing. Trent William Millsap is suspected of stabbing the victim. Read the full release: https://t.co/RWqrzwxjAi pic.twitter.com/NKGcNcrrRz — Westminster PD (CA) (@WestminsterPDCA) July 14, 2022

As Breitbart Sports reported on Saturday, “East’s murder comes at a time of spiking violence across much of California, with violence among California’s homeless population a leading factor.

“Just this week, former U.S. Olympian Kim Glass was the victim of an unprovoked assault by a homeless man in Los Angeles who threw a metal object at her face.”

Kim Glass took to her IG to let her followers know she’s okay, the cops were called. Her vision she says will be fine but received stitches and had multiple fractures above and under her eye. She warns everyone “be safe out there” when in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/969ikM700B — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) July 11, 2022

Breitbart Sports added, “In Orange County, where Westminster is located, District Attorney Todd Spitzer is also dealing with a spike in violence as several 7-Elevens in his jurisdiction were robbed this week in a string of violent attacks that left two dead.”