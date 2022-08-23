Jacksonville State Punter Jack Dawson Allegedly Committed Pool-Cue Sodomy Against Fellow Teammate

One of the many assault and abuse charges against Jacksonville State University punter Jack Dawson is sexual assault on a teammate with a pool cue.

Dawson was arrested on charges of assault on several former teammates on Monday after he turned himself in at the Troy Police Department. He later made bond after being charged over misdemeanor warrants related to assault charges lodged by a former teammate, according to CBS 42.

John Haynes, Dawson’s former teammate when the two played for the Troy University football program in 2020, alleges that Dawson subjected him to “verbal harassment, which included sexual statements and homophobic slurs,” as well as “molestation and violence.”

Haynes also described being forcibly sodomized by a pool cue, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

“Dawson had snuck up behind him with a pool cue and shoved the point of it up into his anus,” Haynes alleges in his lawsuit. “Later, John opened the Snapchat message and saw it was a video of Dawson shoving the pool cue into his anus as others watched and laughed.”

The former college athlete added that he still experiences pain there and bled for five months after the incident.

It was also alleged that Dawson punched another player in the face seven times and broke his nose.

Dawson, a native of Australia, left the Trojans at the end of the season and later punted for Jacksonville State.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston