WATCH: Texas, Texas Tech Fans Brawl Outside a KFC

This weekend’s Texas-Texas Tech game pretty much had it all: Great game, wild finish, a field getting rushed, a player getting pushed, and a KFC that saw a lot more action than it was bargaining for.

Let’s go to the tape. The timing of the KFC fight is questionable in terms of whether it happened before or after the game, but there is no doubt about the timing of this Tech fan’s hit on a UT player attempting to leave the field.

Came across this on Facebook just now. pic.twitter.com/MVhSqiknrX — Josh Gonzales (@OfficialJGoods) September 25, 2022

There is a long history of hate between Tech and Texas fans. A history that will end – presumably – after Texas bolts for the SEC. But if this is the last time these two meet, it was quite the send off.