WATCH: Cowboys, Rams Fans Throw Punches in All Out Brawl

Sunday’s Cowboys-Rams game featured fights in the halls of SoFi Stadium as fans went at each other once again.

The NFL has a major fighting problem and it seems nearly every week there is new video of fans brawling in the stands. But, even as the league has a problem overall, the Rams and Chargers have a particular problem as its seems a huge proportion of these fights always occur in L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

This time fans went after each other in the hallways behind the seats as a fan in a Rams Matthew Stafford jersey went mano a mano against a fan in a Cowboys jersey as his Cowboys pals tried to separate the two combatants.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, you can see yellow-vested stadium operatives standing in the background doing much of nothing as the brawling continues. Finally, two stadium crew members finally casually wander up to the site of the attack just as it is ending.

Meanwhile, as all this was happening, the ex-Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was signing babies in the stands.

This fans fighting problem seems like an everyday occurrence in the NFL these days.

To name just a few incidents, on Sept. 26 Miami Dolphins and Buffalo bills fans erupted in violence in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium. A few weeks before that, Lions and Eagles fans vented their frustrations against each other in Detroit.

Speaking of L.A.s SoFi Stadium, fans have constantly turned violent there with a Rams fan badly beaten in August, and a woman who was bloodied during a recent Chargers-Raiders game.

