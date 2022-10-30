ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Suggests He’s ‘Underpaid’ Because He’s Black

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith said on Friday that he is “underpaid” even though he is the highest-paid on-air talent on his network.

Smith issued his lamentation on Friday ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies when the discussion centered on the absence of U.S.-born black players for the series; the first time since 1950.

“We are still Black in this country. We don’t trust this country in terms of meritocracy always. We know the bottom line is that just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to White counterparts,” Smith said.

“And so when you look at it from that perspective, and of course, people look at me, I’m not talking about me even though, I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television what they get paid, but that’s a subject for another day. I ain’t apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid. Having said all of that, it ain’t about me,” he continued.

According to the New York Post, Smith earns an annual salary of $8 million per year at ESPN plus a “$4 million-per-year production” contract for a grand total of $12 million, making him the highest-paid on-air talent and one of the top 10 highest-paid broadcasters in sports.

Stephen A. Smith has been leaning heavily into woke identity politics lately, such as when he recently said that commentators would judge Tom Brady’s famed sideline rant differently if he were a white person or when he said that white analysts should not comment on black players allegedly using helmets as weapons.