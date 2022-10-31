Eagles’ AJ Brown Receives ‘Random’ Drug Test After 3 Touchdown Performance

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown had the greatest game of his NFL career on Sunday. On Monday, the NFL drug tested him.

Brown, who scored three touchdowns in the Eagles win against the Steelers on Sunday, told Commissioner Roger Goodell that he does not believe that the drug test was “random.”

“I would have a drug test this morning huh lol Rogerrrrr this is not random @NFL,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

“Brown registered six receptions, 156 yards and three touchdowns to help lift his team to a 35-13 victory and continue an undefeated season with a 7-0 record,” CBS Sports reports. “His receiving yards and touchdowns were career-bests for the 25-year-old star, and those numbers were not just impressive for his own stats. Brown became the first Eagles player with three receiving touchdowns of 25+ yards in a game since Ben Hawkins in 1969 and the first player in the league as a whole since Breshad Perriman in 2019.”

The NFL drug tests ten players each week for performance-enhancing drugs. Determining which players get tested is the job of a computer that randomly selects which players will be tested.

In other words, with random selection, at some point players who have had career days are going to be tested. On the other hand, players who have the worst games of their careers also get tested.