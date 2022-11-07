New York Post Frontpage: ‘Believe’: If Jets Can ‘Defy Odds,’ So Can GOP’s Lee Zeldin

The New York Post mixed sports and politics Monday, with a frontpage that read “believe” and added that if the New York Jets can “defy the odds” and win Sunday’s game, then GOP challenger for Gov., Lee Zeldin, can also defy the odds and win the election.

On the eve of Election Day, the Post used its front page to remind New Yorkers to vote while using a sports analogy to promote an editorial from Joe Borelli, the GOP minority leader of the New York City Council.

Today's cover: Lee Zeldin can win NY’s governor race — you just need to turn up and vote https://t.co/CA3umtvJkd pic.twitter.com/OwE6ObpJzl — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2022

The paper’s sports connection comes in the form of the Jets 20-17 comeback win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets have been having a surprising season. Even the players seemed shocked by the success.

“Everybody outside of this locker room didn’t think we had a chance, but it’s been the same story all season for us,” tight end Tyler Conklin said, according to ESPN. “Everybody kind of thinks it’s going to be the Same Old Jets, right? Last week was, ‘Oh, the Same Old Jets.’ … Guess what? We’re not the Same Old Jets.”

In his editorial, Borelli stressed that Zeldin can win, but voters needed to get to the polls and support him.

“Lee Zeldin — congressman, lieutenant colonel, husband, and father — does not need a master strategy to win Tuesday’s race for governor. He doesn’t need a celebrity endorsement, an ‘October surprise,’ a rabbit’s foot or a rain dance,” Borelli wrote in his op-ed.

“He needs one thing and one thing only: You.”

