A big Houston Astros fan decided to forgo ringing the cancer-free bell after completing her last treatment to be first in line to meet her favorite player.

Lisa Valverde had just finished her final radiation treatment Wednesday at the hospital and had the opportunity to ring the bell, which cancer patients typically ring to celebrate the end of their chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

However, she decided to skip that opportunity so she could be the first in line to meet one of her favorite players José Altuve, at the Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Pasadena, Texas, ABC 13 reported.

“At my appointment, they asked me if I wanted to ring the bell. I said, ‘I don’t have time to ring the bell. I have to hurry and get in line for Altuve,'” she said.

The Astros had just won the franchise’s second World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games last week, making the opportunity to meet the eight-time All-Star all the more important to Valverde.

When she arrived at the store, a worker who had heard about her story helped give her the chance to do something that she almost missed out on.

“He said, ‘I heard you didn’t get to ring the bell. Well, here’s a bell for you to ring,'” Valverde told ABC 13.

“That just made my day,” Valverde said. “To know that there are good people out there who care enough.”

Valverde, who lined up at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, is one of several people who lined up outside the store to greet Altuve and fellow Astro teammate, Alex Bergman.

The meet-and-greet is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

