Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse had to be restrained by his staff and security after being ejected from Wednesday’s game against Virginia Commonwealth University.

Stackhouse was ejected after yelling at officials when Vanderbilt’s Liam Robbins was called for a technical foul. Stackhouse received two technicals which resulted in an automatic ejection from the game.

Videos of the ejection show Stackhouse pushing toward officials ahead of being led off the court and to the locker room. Then, according to Fox News, he yelled “f*ck you” to the officials.

Jerry Stackhouse earned this ejection. My gosh. pic.twitter.com/YboaDJxI4C — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) December 1, 2022

Vanderbilt has a 3-4 record this season, and Stackhouse is at 42-58 in his three seasons with Vanderbilt.

In 2019, Stackhouse was excited about the future after being given a chance to help turn the Commodores basketball program around.

“When Malcolm approached me about the possibility of this job and being here and everything all-encompassing with this university, it was hard for me to say no to him, and I’m super excited that they feel that I’m the guy to bring the magic back to Memorial and I’m truly excited about that,” Stackhouse said at the time.

Stackhouse had little head coaching experience when he was given the Vanderbilt job. And so far, his record seems less than stellar.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston