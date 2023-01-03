A self-righteous San Francisco bicyclist took to social media to express her outrage after seeing an ambulance stopped in a bike lane.

The biker threw a temper tantrum on her Twitter account after being blocked by an ambulance during her ride, screeching that the ambulance was “killing us” by blocking the bike lane.

“Here’s an ambulance in the bike lane. There is a business they can park in. They can block the car lane, they can block the non-existent motorcycle park lane,” the woman shouts. “I am not even half a mile from a home on a rainy day. What the f—k. What the f— k,” the wound-up woman bellowed on the video, Fox 2 reported.

The hysterical woman even confronted the ambulance crew, telling them to move the vehicle and again reiterating her proclamation that “you’re killing us” as she stood recording the incident in a street completely empty of traffic.

Watch this crazy San Francisco bicyclist record herself yelling at an EMT for parking an ambulance a the bike lane. pic.twitter.com/FiOXBb1fJk — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 3, 2023

The driver does relent and moves the vehicle.

The San Francisco Fire Dept. says that the crew was stopped beside the road to finish up paperwork that they incurred from a previous emergency run.

“Thank you for sharing this. The crews did not say they ‘were on a break’, they were finishing a medical emergency with a patient care document from a call at that location which is why they moved to the other side of the street rather than engage with you. Have a safe day,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Thank you for sharing this. The crews did not say they “were on a break”, they were finishing a medical emergency with a patient care document from a call at that location which is why they moved to the other side of the street rather than engage with you. Have a safe day. https://t.co/3eI8mYU7Wk — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 29, 2022

After taking a round of criticism, though, the bicyclist, who’s Twitter name is @drivingmzstacey, set her account to “protected” so she didn’t have to deal with the avalanche of criticism that came her way.

