VIDEO: 22-Year-Old Basketball Coach Fired for Impersonating Teen in High School Game

A 22-year-old junior varsity girl’s basketball coach has been relieved of her duties for impersonating a teenage player when the player was not able to attend a game, according to reports.

Coach Arlisha Boykins of the Churchland High School junior varsity team reportedly donned a team uniform and filled in for a 13-year-old player when the girl was unable to play on Jan. 21, WAVY-TV reported.

Officials from the Virginia school district said they were investigating the incident after the parents of the 13-year-old girl and the coach complained and demanded an apology.

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked,” the father, who is not being named in the media, said last week.

The school has noted that the coach is no longer an employee of the school system.

The Hill added that the school has canceled the remaining games for the junior varsity team after feedback from the players and their parents.

WAVYposted a video posted that allegedly shows the coach, wearing a No. 1 jersey, playing with the team during the Jan. 21 game.

The teenage player’s family added that the girl is so upset she wants to change schools.

The school has not released any further details about the incident pending its internal investigation.

