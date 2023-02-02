Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife to Bring OB-GYN to Super Bowl

The pre-Super Bowl packing list for NFL players and their families is extensive but doesn’t usually include an OB-GYN. For Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife, however, it does.

The Kelce brothers – Travis and Jason – have dominated the pre-Super Bowl headlines by becoming the first pair of siblings to face each other in the Super Bowl. However, no matter who wins the “Big Game,” the whole family could win the game of life by welcoming a brand new addition on Super Bowl Sunday.

That’s because Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, will be 38 weeks pregnant by the day of the game and could go into labor.

The Eagles lineman announced that the OB_GYN would be making the trip to the Super Bowl held in Glendale, Arizona, on the most recent episode of the podcast he has with his brother, New Heights, with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason said. “That could be a Super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Jason and Kylie Kelce currently have two daughters, Wyatt, Elizabeth, and Elliotte Ray.

The Super Bowl becoming a family affair for the Kelce’s has thrust the matriarch, Donna, into the spotlight. Chiefs fans recently started a petition to have the mother of the two players join the coin toss before the game.

At Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4GSSeykGQD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 30, 2023

“This is Donna Kelce, mother of Jason and Travis Kelce,” the petition says under a photo of Kelce wearing a hybrid jersey made up of the colors of her two sons’ teams. “Her sons are going to play each other in the Super Bowl in 2 weeks. I would like to see her wear this split jersey she had made when she flips the coin to start the game.”

Having two sons playing in the Super Bowl is impressive enough. If Donna Kelce gets another grandchild on top of it, someone has to make a movie.