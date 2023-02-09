Cleveland Heights High School Honors Alums Travis and Jason Kelce Ahead of Super Bowl Matchup

Travis and Jason Kelce are set to become the first brothers in NFL history to face each other in the Super Bowl, and the duo’s former high school is now honoring both teams in light of the achievement.

Northern Ohio’s Cleveland Heights High School lit up its edifice in red and green lights ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl, red to honor the Kansas City Chiefs — Travis’s team — and green for the Philadelphia Eagles — for which Jason plays. In addition, the school added gold lighting in between the two NFL colors to represent the school’s team color.

Heights High lit up for the #KelceBowl East pillar and N/E clock tower green for Eagles. West pillar and S/W clock tower red for Chiefs. Center gold for Heights. Thanks to the maintenance dept for making it happen! ⁦@tkelce⁩ ⁦@JasonKelce⁩ ⁦⁦@newheightshow⁩ pic.twitter.com/3oxT25waEh — Heights High Sports (@GoHeightsTigers) February 7, 2023

Last week, an online petition called for the NFL to let mother Donna Kelce perform the coin flip since her two sons are set to make NFL history at Super Bowl LVII.

Donna has been thrilled by her son’s success and has been seen modeling a unique split jersey to celebrate the boys.

At Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4GSSeykGQD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 30, 2023

Donna also made news by bringing cookies to her sons in Phoenix ahead of the big game.

“It’s just been amazing that they’ve both been able to get to this point in their careers and both enjoy the Super Bowl together,” Donna Kelce said. “It’s just so amazing.”

The brothers have also said there would be no hard feelings after the game. They fully realize that one of them has to lose, but are still wishing each other well.

“We both realize that for somebody, it’s not going to go well,” Jason told reporters on Monday in Phoenix.

“I know it sounds crazy, but we are both still rooting for each other,” Jason added, the Associated Press reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston