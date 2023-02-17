Tiger Woods Gifts Justin Thomas a Tampon After Outdriving Him at Genesis Invitational

Cliff Hawkins_Getty Images (1)
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

After a seven-month break, Tiger Woods is back playing competitive golf, but it looks like he isn’t taking it all too seriously if his “gift” to partner Justin Thomas is any indication.

On Thursday, Woods appeared at the Genesis Invitational and finished five strokes back from the leader at 2-under par with a 69.

Woods played alongside his good pal Justin Thomas as well as Rory McIlroy. And on the ninth tee, after Woods popped a longer drive than Thomas, Woods had a special gift for the younger player, and the whole thing was caught on video, USA Today reported.

Woods hit a 323-yard drive off the tee while Thomas’ shot only ranged out to 313 yards. And that was the moment that Tiger was waiting for, because as the two began walking down the fairway, Woods slipped a tampon into Thomas’ hand.

WATCH:

McIlroy also noted that he was a bit miffed that Tiger was outdriving him and later noted that he’d better put some driving range time in so that Tiger isn’t out driving him in the future.

“I’m going to go work on the range. I put my driver up a click in loft at the start of the week, I might have to turn it back down again,” McIlroy said. “I don’t like him hitting it by me.”

Woods had a good day overall, with three birdies in a row to end round two.

“I didn’t want to be the idiot host to miss it right in front of everybody after I just went birdie-birdie,” Woods said. “It was a great round.”

Woods has a ways to go were he to catch the leaders, though. At the top of the board are Max Homa and Keith Mitchell who are both at five under par.

Naturally, not everyone was amused by Tiger’s tampon joke. Many on social media attacked Woods for misogyny.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.