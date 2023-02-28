Report: Daniel Snyder Allegedly Charged Commanders $4.5 Million to Put Team Logo on His Private Plane

An ESPN report claims that Washington Commanders Owner Daniel Snyder charged his team $10 million to operate his private jet and billed the club $4.5 million to put the team logo on his plane.

These revelations have reportedly resulted in a renewed push among the other 31 NFL owners to vote Snyder out of the league.

Documents included in the ESPN report claim that Snyder listed the $4.5 million charge to put the logo on his jet as “an advertising fee.” This explanation was challenged by Washington’s then-minority owners, who said that the team logo on Snyder’s plane held “little or no advertising value.” The larger issue, however, is that neither of Washington’s three minority owners consented to the logo fee or the $10 million in operating costs for the private plane.

Though, despite the serious nature of the charges involving the logo fee and $10 million jet operating costs, Snyder faces an even more troubling allegation regarding an FBI and IRS investigation into a $55 million loan he reportedly took out, also without the consent of the minority owners and only 16 months before he bought his minority owners out of their 40% share in the organization.

The sales process for the Commanders is now 119 days old. The league had hoped to conclude the sale by the time of the upcoming owners meeting in late March. However, because none of the bids for the team have come close to the $7 billion figure Snyder is seeking to sell the club, there is mounting concern that Snyder may stall the process until after the owners’ meetings or decline to sell the team at all.

Those concerns led to several reports on Tuesday saying that if Snyder decided to renege on his decision to sell the team, the other 31 owners would vote him out.