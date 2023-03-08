‘Just Plain Homophobic’: Minnesota Wild Blasted for Opting Out of Wearing Gay Pride Jerseys During Warmup

NHL Pride Night
Warner Todd Huston

The Minnesota Wild admitted on Wednesday that it decided as a team not to wear their gay pride jerseys for its warmup period during Tuesday’s gay pride night game.

Advanced publicity for the game noted that the team would be wearing gay pride-themed uniforms.

“The Minnesota Wild organization is proud to continue our support for the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual) community by hosting our second annual pride night tonight which we are celebrating in many ways. It is important to host nights like this to show all players, fans, and the LGBTQIA+ community that hockey is for everyone,” the Wild said in a statement ahead of the game.

But many noticed that when game day came, the team was not wearing the jerseys, Fox News reported.

The team later said it was an “organizational decision” not to wear the jerseys.

It also appears that the auction to benefit the LGBTQIA+ community was deleted from the team’s website.

The team has worn pride-themed jerseys in the past. However, the last time was in March of last year, Fox added.

This instance of refusing to wear a gay pride jersey is only the latest in a mounting number of teams worldwide that are turning away from wearing gay pride-themed paraphernalia.

In Jan., Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov skipped warmups because he refused to wear the gay pride jersey the team sponsored for its gay pride night game. Provorov said that bowing to the gay agenda violated his religious freedom and First Amendment rights.

That same month members of the New York Rangers team celebrated Pride Night on Friday but did not wear pride-themed jerseys or use rainbow tape during the event.

In 2022 several members of a rugby team in Sydney, Australia, refused to participate during the team’s gay pride pandering.

About seven members of the Sea Eagles refused to wear the gay pride jersey during the team’s game in July last year. Players added that the team planned its gay pride night without consulting them.

There were, of course, a lot of comments on Twitter over the Wild’s decision to opt out of wearing the jerseys:

Many others were all for the team’s decision to dump the jerseys:

