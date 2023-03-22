British Amateur Boxing Champ Dies Suddenly at 19

“There was only one, there could only ever be one and it’s just a shame that we will never see him fulfill his potential.”

A GB boxer dubbed a 'future world champion' has died suddenly, aged 19https://t.co/mOCtgWXoCz — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) March 21, 2023

Turner spoke about Moore’s desire to share his talents with younger fighters.

“Everybody looked up to him. He could just effortlessly mix amongst all cultures all classes. He just loved to talk. You just couldn’t stop him,” Turner said.

CHAMPIONS' CHECKLIST – NO 1⃣6⃣ Sound on! 🔊 Downend's Jude Moore – aided by brother Ethan, who has been locked down in the same household – demonstrates one of his most effective skills 👊🙌 pic.twitter.com/l2DSbJqwTH — England Boxing (@England_Boxing) May 31, 2020

“He was an entertainer and boxing is an entertainment business. That’s why I am sure he would have gone on and won a world title.”

No official cause of death has been released.