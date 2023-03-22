British Amateur Boxing Champ Dies Suddenly at 19

Jude Moore, a promising two-time British national amateur champion, was found dead on Friday. He was 19 years old.
Moore’s family confirmed the death of the young fighter who was believed to be a potential world champion. His tragic death comes shortly after his impressive knockout victory over the Polish national champion in his first senior fight, the BBC reported.
Moore’s trainer, Craig Turner, described his fallen fighter as an “immaculate” talent the likes of which his native Bristol had never seen before, certainly at that age.
“There’s nothing that any of us really did to develop that talent. It was just his flair, his uniqueness, his personality,” Turner said.
“There was only one, there could only ever be one and it’s just a shame that we will never see him fulfill his potential.”
A GB boxer dubbed a 'future world champion' has died suddenly, aged 19https://t.co/mOCtgWXoCz
— Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) March 21, 2023
Turner spoke about Moore’s desire to share his talents with younger fighters.
“Everybody looked up to him. He could just effortlessly mix amongst all cultures all classes. He just loved to talk. You just couldn’t stop him,” Turner said.
CHAMPIONS' CHECKLIST – NO 1⃣6⃣
Sound on! 🔊 Downend's Jude Moore – aided by brother Ethan, who has been locked down in the same household – demonstrates one of his most effective skills 👊🙌 pic.twitter.com/l2DSbJqwTH
— England Boxing (@England_Boxing) May 31, 2020
“He was an entertainer and boxing is an entertainment business. That’s why I am sure he would have gone on and won a world title.”
No official cause of death has been released.
