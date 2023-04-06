REPORT: Ja Morant’s Mother Allegedly Called Him to Confront Shoe Salesman After Helping White Customers Before Her

Ja Morant and a large group of friends allegedly confronted and threatened a shoe salesman after Morant’s mother accused the man of serving white customers before her and not having her shoe size.

Givon Busby, a clerk in a store in a Tennessee mall, is now telling the media that the NBA star threatened him. He claims he filed a police report over the incident but never heard from anyone, Fox News reported.

The store employee says he felt so intimidated by Morant and his crew that he hid “shaking” as Morant and his buddies yelled at him through the door.

“I was actually afraid,” Busby exclaimed.

According to the reports, Morant also threatened the mall’s head of security.

The employee said the argument began when Morant accused the employee of serving two white women before serving his mother, Jamie. Busby then added that he did not have the sneaker in her size in stock, which set Morant off, too. Busby said Morant began following him around the store, screaming at him until he took refuge in the stock room where he hid “fearing for his safety.”

“I thought, ‘Oh, he’s really trying to get me,'” Busby said. “Like, he’s trying to hurt me.”

Oddly, Morant’s name does not appear on the police report.

Morant has had a series of troubles recently.

The player was suspended following a video that showed him brandishing a gun at a Memphis nightclub. He reportedly lost $650,000 in pay as a result.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, “Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless, and potentially very dangerous. It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.”

Still, Morant was not charged by police after the incident.

Morant was slammed by many for the incident. Shaquille O’Neal, for instance, warned Morant that he isn’t a rapper, so he should stop the nonsense.

Not everyone dumped on Morant, though. NIKE, for instance, came to Morant’s defense and defended their pitchman.

“We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being,” NIKE said in a statement.

