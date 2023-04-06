Caitlyn Jenner came out swinging against Woke NIKE for selecting fellow transgender Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador.

As Breitbart News reported this week, NIKE Women selected Dylan Mulvaney to sell women’s sports bras and leggings despite being a man.

“Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with @nikewomen ‘s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner,” Mulvaney said when announcing the new deal on Instagram.

Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man. Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid Ὃby Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man! Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! #nike… pic.twitter.com/XK33HJYo63 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner, who has strongly criticized the inclusion of men in women’s sports, sounded off on Twitter over the NIKE partnership, saying it contributes to the erasure of women.

“As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke! We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage,” Jenner tweeted.

“Equality > inclusivity (stop trying to erase women). Why is it so black and white with the radical rainbow mafia?!” Jenner added.

Jenner responded to a tweet from Oli London noting that Nike offered 70 percent less pay after Olympic medalist Allyson Felix got pregnant while being a brand ambassador.

“Nike then offered her 70% less pay than her original contract with the brand and gave her no guarantees of paying her if her performance as a brand ambassador declined during her pregnancy and gave her no maternity protections. Instead of being treated so unfairly, Allyson left Nike and 2 years later launched her own incredibly successful women’s brand, Athleta,” noted London.

EQUALITY > INCLUSIVITY (STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN). The differences between men and women are real and are a good thing! It doesn’t make trans ppl a bad thing, either. Why is it so black and white with the RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA?! https://t.co/iRh7NNsfFa — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 6, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner’s hit at NIKE comes after the former Olympic champion launched the Fairness First PAC to keep men from competing in women’s sports.

“From the top of the ballot on down this is what we will fight for. We will continue all aspects of protecting women in sports and put our parents back in charge of their child’s education!” Jenner said when announcing the PAC.

“We are a movement, non-partisan in nature, with the intention of empowering parental rights especially in light of radical gender ideology infiltrating our children in school — especially in sports and the classroom,” the PAC’s website states. “We value protecting young children, and the parental rights associated with having your young child go through the indoctrinating instruction in school and unfair advantages of biological boys competing against girls in sports.”