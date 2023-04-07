LSU’s Angel Reese Pulls Back on Boycott Threat, Will Visit Biden White House

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is reversing course on her earlier hints that she and the Tigers would boycott any offered visit to Joe Biden’s White House to celebrate their NCAA championship.

The dispute arose after first lady Jill Biden made the absurd offer of inviting both the winners and the runners-up to the White House in the wake of Angel Reese’s taunting controversy. It was an offer that Reese immediately called “a joke.”

Regardless, Biden’s press team quickly walked back her offer to host both teams at the White House.

In a subsequent interview, though, Reese went even further and said that she and the Tigers may not visit the Biden White House at all and might instead “visit the Obamas.”

Despite the player’s mouthing off about any possible visit, the LSU athletic dept. said that if there were an offer to visit Washington, the team would most certainly accept that invitation.

Finally, Reese is also walking back her stiff-necked threats of boycotting a White House visit.

“I’m going to do what’s best for the team. If they would like to go and we decide to go, then we’re going to go. It was tough seeing that in the beginning, but I think we’ll all come together and it will be good,” Reese told ESPN on Friday.

Of course, Reese may have had a bone to pick with first lady Biden in the first place. After LSU won the championship, Reese said the team rejected a pre-game visit to the Tigers locker room for a pre-game pep talk.

“She was supposed to come to our locker room and go to Iowa’s locker room. I don’t know if she talked to them. I don’t know if she did,” Reese said, adding, “But we said we didn’t want to. We didn’t want her coming into the locker room.

Reese also said she and the team were miffed that Joe didn’t have LSU very highly placed in his brackets.

