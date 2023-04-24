Jets, Packers Reportedly Resume Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks as Draft Week Heats Up

The biggest move the Packers and Jets have to make this week will be decided before the commissioner puts the Panthers on the clock Thursday night. And according to reports, the two teams have resumed discussing that move.

As NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, the Jets and Packers have resumed trade discussions that would send QB Aaron Rodgers to New York.

“After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. “A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week.”

According to Pro Football Talk, both the Jets and Packers have an understanding that the trade compensation for Rodgers will include a second-round pick in this year’s draft. However, that appears to be where the understanding ends. The Packers are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in 2024. While the Jets are less interested in parting with a first-rounder in 2024 and are more focused on seeking protections in 2025 should Rodgers call it quits.

Rodgers was a 2005 draft pick. So, it is highly likely he will only play a year or two in New York before deciding to retire.

The Jets and Packers have until Friday to come to an agreement.

It would be pivotal for the agreement to be in place by then since the Jets have consecutive second-round picks that night, and one of them would have to be a part of the Rodgers trade.