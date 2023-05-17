Adidas ‘Pride 2023’ Ad Features Man in Women’s One-Piece Bathing Suit

The new Adidas “Pride 2023” ad campaign features a man wearing a women’s one-piece bathing suit, perpetuating an ongoing corporate trend featuring men in women’s clothing.

Deemed the “Pride Swimsuit” and sold for a whopping price of $70, the Adidas one-piece features a fully-male model proudly displaying what can only be described as a man-bulge in his groin region. Video on the Adidas site also features the man swaying and sauntering in the one-piece.

Male models wearing bras and women’s swimsuits for “Pride Month”?!?! I AM DONE WITH ADIDAS!!! pic.twitter.com/qTgz4uTQCn — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 17, 2023

As the New York Post noted, it currently remains unclear if the male model identifies as transgender or non-binary or any other sexual identity.

“The new line by South African designer Rich Mnisi, dubbed ‘Let Love Be Your Legacy’ and released ahead of Pride Month in June, is ‘a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites,’ according to Adidas’ site,” the Post reported.

As Breitbart News reported, women’s sports activist Riley Gaines and Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) were among those who lambasted the ad as an affront to women.

“I don’t understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves. They could have at least said the suit is ‘unisex’, but they didn’t because it’s about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?” wrote Riley Gaines. “Women’s swimsuits aren’t accessorized with a bulge.”

“I’m old enough to remember when women actually modeled women’s bathing suits, not men,” tweeted Nancy Mace.

I dont understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves. They could have at least said the suit is "unisex", but they didn't because its about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way? Women's swimsuits arent accessorized with a bulge https://t.co/ysHK8e5H9l — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 17, 2023

Others on Twitter were equally outraged.

The new Adidas Women’s Swimwear Range modeled by…men 👙 pic.twitter.com/aVatbam0go — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 17, 2023

Adidas has launched a new women’s swimwear range for the brands ‘Pride Collection’ featuring male models wearing sports bras and women’s swimsuits. Here is a video advertising their new women’s collection 👙⬇️💬 pic.twitter.com/3tKgNbwDKP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 17, 2023

The Adidas ad comes after Nike took a major hit for featuring transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador to sell women’s attire.

“Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with @nikewomen ‘s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner,” Mulvaney said when announcing the new deal on Instagram.

Customers responded by vowing to boycott the sports apparel giant and said the selection of Dylan Mulvaney contributes to the erasure of women. Nike subsequently responded to the backlash by telling outraged customers to “be kind, be inclusive.”

“You are an essential component to the success of your community! We welcome comments that contribute to a positive and constructive discussion: Be kind. Be inclusive. Encourage each other. Hate speech, bullying, or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted,” NIKE said on Instagram.

As Breitbart News reported, sales for Bud Light have been in freefall after Anheuser-Busch chose to use Mulvaney in an ad, which was followed by unearthed video of a marketing executive expressing her desire to shift the brand away from its “frat boy” image.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.