A’s Fire Play-by-Play Man Glen Kuiper After Using N-Word On-Air

The Oakland A’s have fired broadcaster Glen Kuiper after he used the n-word during a live broadcast earlier this month.

The slur was dropped during a May 5th broadcast when Kuiper was describing the day that he and color analyst Dallas Braden had in Kansas City prior to the A’s game against the Royals.

“We had a phenomenal day. N-word league museum. And Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.”

Later in the broadcast, Kuiper apologized for using the slur.

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper said. “I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that.”

As it turned out, May 5th was Kuiper’s last day as a broadcaster for the A’s. The team pulled Kuiper off the air while they conducted their investigation into the incident and on Monday, they announced Kuiper was gone for good.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” a spokesperson for the regional sports network said. “We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

Kuiper had manned the broadcast booth for the A’s for 17 years. His permanent replacement has not yet been announced.