Bishop Robert Barron Calls for Boycott of Dodgers Over Support of Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Group: ‘Let’s Not Just Pray’

Catholic Bishop Robert Barron is calling for a boycott of the L.A. Dodgers for its outrageous support of a transgender drag queen group that bases its activism on hate for Catholicism and Christianity.

Barron said Catholics have no choice but to boycott because the team is “clearly not responding to a decent appeal to reason” for the team’s obstinate support of the trans group, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made it clear to Catholics and all people of goodwill that they think mockery of the sacred beliefs of the Catholic Faith is something that they support and will reward with honors and commendation,” Barron told Fox News Digital.

Let's be clear. @dodgers aren't just welcoming the "queer nuns" as part of their Pride Night. They are giving them a "community heroes" award.https://t.co/g5JQGbdllC — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 23, 2023

The bishop added that direct action is necessary.

“It’s not enough for the Catholic laity to experience a catharsis because a bishop has spoken up about this, they need to take action to let the Dodgers organization know that their position is not just disappointing, it is unacceptable,” he wrote.

Barron also posted a video to social media blasting the team for inviting the hate group to its Pride Night game.

Yet the Los Angeles Dodgers have invited this group to be honored at their stadium. Anti-Catholicism is the last acceptable prejudice in America, and we shouldn’t tolerate it. — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) May 25, 2023

He added, “I’m a big baseball fan. I’ve even thrown out the first pitch at a Dodgers game. But I’d encourage my friends in LA to boycott the Dodgers.”

“Let’s not just pray, but make our voices heard in defense of our Catholic faith,” he wrote.

The bishop detailed examples of the hate displayed by the group, including a pole-dancing Jesus. “For Catholics, it’s hard to imagine anything more offensive than that,” he said.

Join San Francisco Krampus and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as they pay homage to the sinister and scary side of Christmas at their 3rd Annual Krampus Pageant! https://t.co/K8GEFuZzdz#sistersofperpetualindulgence #krampus #krampusnacht pic.twitter.com/hODYPYcT8t — The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (@SFSisters) December 2, 2021

The 62-year-old Barron is currently the bishop of the Dioceses of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota.

The team took heat last week for plans to give the radical hate group a “Hero” award at its June 16 Pride Night game. But initially, complaints from Catholics and Christians caused the Dodgers to disinvite the Sisters from its Gay Pride Night.

But then the radical gay lobby jumped into action, spurring the team to make another reversal.

On May 22, Dodgers President Stan Kasten proudly announced that it was reinviting this hate group to their game.

