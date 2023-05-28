CatholicVote Pres. Slams Dodgers for Honoring ‘Vile and Perverse’ Anti-Catholic Drag Queens

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
CatholicVote President Brian Burch is again striking out at the Los Angeles Dodgers for honoring the “vile” and “perverse” radical anti-Catholic transgender group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Dodgers initially invited the hate group to its June 16 Pride Night game, where the team was set to honor the organization with a “community hero” award. And while the team briefly rescinded the invite when a Catholic group spoke up against the invitation, the radical transgender group was soon re-invited after the gay lobby kicked into high gear to decry the initial rescinded invitation.

Now, Catholic groups are re-doubling their pressure on the Dodgers and Major League Baseball over their support of child grooming LGBTQ groups.

Burch appeared on Fox News on Sunday to again blast the team for its partnership with the radical LGBTQ group.

“Our organization exists to give Catholics a voice, especially on fights like this where woke corporations like the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor and celebrate a detestable, vile and perverse anti-Catholic organization,” Burch said.

Sister Dana Van Iquity of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence poses in San Francisco, California, Thursday, September 7, 2006. (Noah Berger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Burch added that his organization is launching a million-dollar campaign on billboards and Spanish-language radio to pressure the team.

“There’s no need to engage in anti-Catholic mockery as a part of some pride event,” he said of the Dodgers’ insistence on working with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“Please do not honor this anti-Catholic hate group,” Burch recently wrote, adding, “There is no place for anti-Catholic bigotry, mocking of religious sisters, or celebrating a perverse activist group whose identity is marked by blasphemy and mockery of Catholics.”

