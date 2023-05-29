University of Colorado head coach Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders spoke about winning and success during an inspirational speech at the season’s first team meeting this week.

“I want every last one of you, including the coaches, to have success and to be successful. But that’s a whole different thing than winning,” Sanders told the team.

Coach Prime explained, “Success is something, really a quality or goal that you set for yourself and you achieve it or obtain it — through discipline and routine. … Winning is something you do that affects the other men. Because success doesn’t do that.”

“But we gotta win. That’s the goal. … Winning and success [are] two different things,” the coach continued.

“You are here for a common goal, and that’s to win and for you to have success,” he concluded.

Sanders’ speech was posted on the “Well Off Media” YouTube channel by the coach’s son, Deion Sanders Jr., who runs the Well Off Forever brand.

Watch the video here:

The Buffaloes have lost 50 players since Sanders left Jackson State University and became head coach at UC Boulder in 2022, “and [had] just as many join it since the spring game,” Athlon Sports noted.

“I want all of y’all to go to pro but nine times out of 10 that ain’t going to happen. But that does not negate the fact that you could be successful. The richest men in America never played ball,” Sanders stated at the team meeting.

“Let’s work on dominating and it starts today,” Sanders continued. “Be on time, be aware, do what you’re supposed to do, and let’s do this thing.”

In March, the anti-Christian group Freedom from Religion Foundation made headlines when they threatened to sue UC if the university did not stop Sanders from expressing his religious views. The group insisted the university “make a formal declaration that it will assure that Sanders ‘will not continue to proselytize to his players or subject them to coercive team prayers,'” Fox News reported.

One of the prayers the group cited was:

Lord, we thank You for this day, Father, for this opportunity as a group. Father, we thank You for the movement that God has put us in place to be in charge of. We thank You for each player here, each coach, each family. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

In August, Sanders criticized the NFL Hall of Fame, saying that it is letting in too many underserving players. “The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more,” Sanders said. “This thing is becoming a free for all. If you play good, no! It’s people that changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is; a game changer.”

Watch the video: