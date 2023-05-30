‘I am Deeply Troubled’: Nationals Pitcher Trevor Williams Blasts Dodgers for Honoring Anti-Catholic Drag Queens

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams has spoken out against the Los Angeles Dodgers for its “deeply troubling” invitation to the radical anti-Catholic drag group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, to attend its June 16 “Pride Night” game.

Williams jumped to his Twitter account on Tuesday to blast the Dodgers for inviting a group that “makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery” of Catholicism.

“As a devout Catholic, I am deeply troubled by the Dodgers’ decision to re-invite and honor the group ‘The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ at their Pride Night this year,” Williams wrote.

The Dodgers didn’t just invite the hate group. They also intend to bestow a “community hero” award on the group.

Williams went on to say:

A Major League Baseball game is a place where people from all walks of life should feel welcomed, something I greatly respect and support. This is the purpose of different themed nights hosted by the organization, including Pride Night. To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization.

The 31-year-old player went on with more:

Creating an environment in which one group feels celebrated and honored at the expense of another is counterproductive and wrong. It is a clear violation of the Dodgers’ Discrimination Policy, which explicitly states that any conduct or attire at the ballpark that is deemed to be indecent of prejudice against any particular group (or religion) is not tolerated. It seems that the Dodgers have made an exception in this case, doubling down that this group — which grossly disrespects and openly mocks many of the traditions and beliefs that Catholics hold most dear — should be celebrated.

Williams added that it is “essential” for the Dodgers to reconsider its invite to the anti-Catholic group “to create an inclusive environment that does not demean or disrespect the religious beliefs of any fan or employee.”

He also had advice for Catholic Dodgers fans.

“I also encourage my fellow Catholics to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur,” he wrote.

“I know I am not alone in my frustration, hurt, and disappointment about this situation,” he wrote in closing. “As Catholics, we look to Jesus Christ and the way He was treated and we realize that any suffering in this world unites us to Him in the next.”

Williams is not the only player to be disgusted by the Dodgers’ support of this radical anti-Christian group. The team’s own pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, has also reportedly spoken up about the situation and was one of the voices inside the clubhouse to support the creation of a Christian Night event to counterbalance the Pride Night invite.

The Dodgers have also taken wide criticism from Catholic groups.

Among the groups to criticize the team for the invite is the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the activist group CatholicVote, Catholic League president Bill Donohue, and Catholic Bishop Robert Barron.

