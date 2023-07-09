‘Too F*ck*ng Bad’: Dana White Doesn’t Care About Israel Adesanya’s Repeated Use of the N-Word at UFC 290

UFC President Dana White said it’s “too f*ck*ng bad” if anyone has a problem with Middleweight Champ Israel Adesanya’s repeated use of the N-word in the Octagon Saturday night during UFC 290.

In the moments following Dricus DuPlessis’ victory over Robert Whittaker – a victory that won him a chance to fight for the middleweight crown – Adesanya entered the Octagon during DuPlessis’s post-fight interview to get in the South African fighter’s face and hype their upcoming bout. However, while doing that, Adesanya called DuPlessis the n-word multiple times.

A rivalry of sorts has sprung up between Adesanya and DuPlessis over their shared African heritage. Adesanya was born in Nigeria but moved to New Zealand in 2001. DuPlessis is from South Africa and has never left. During his post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White was asked for his thoughts about those who were upset with Adesanya’s use of the n-word.

Not surprisingly, White defended Adesanya’s right to say what he wants and was unsympathetic to those bothered by it.

As for DuPlessis, he was unimpressed by Adesanya’s antics.

"I will manhandle him": Dricus Du Plessis predicts an ugly night for Israel Adesanya when they meet for UFC gold.#UFC290 | Full video: https://t.co/MIhPa7ccAm pic.twitter.com/hpCOSbXJQL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 9, 2023

The contract has yet to be signed, and no official date for the DuPlessis-Adesanya title fight has been set. But that press conference is going to be something to behold.