WATCH: Brewers’ Corbin Burnes Nearly Faints on the Mound

Corbin Burnes
AP Photo/Aaron Doster
Dylan Gwinn

Brewers hurler Corbin Burnes dazzled on Friday, dominating a talented Reds line-up as he struck out 13 in a 1-0 victory. However, a scary moment in the 5th inning threatened to derail that performance.

Following his tenth strikeout of the game, Burnes suddenly crouched behind the mound with his head lowered.

Incredibly, after only a few drinks of water and a few warm-up pitches, Burnes not only continued pitching but struck out the side.

Burnes described what happened to reporters after the game.

“I’m not really sure exactly what happened,” Burnes said.

“Everything kind of went dizzy, and eyes went cross-eyed,” he added. “I went to the back of the mound, hopefully blinking a couple of times, and it would go away, and it didn’t. So, I was just kind of dizzy and cross-eyed there for a minute or two, and it finally started to go away. After a bottle of water, just time to give it a second, it went away and didn’t come up the rest of the way. Luckily, it was nothing crazy, and I could go back out there for the sixth. Scary in the moment, for sure.”

Burnes gave up only two hits in 6 innings while striking out 13 of the 18 batters he faced.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.