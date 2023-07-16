WATCH: Brewers’ Corbin Burnes Nearly Faints on the Mound

Brewers hurler Corbin Burnes dazzled on Friday, dominating a talented Reds line-up as he struck out 13 in a 1-0 victory. However, a scary moment in the 5th inning threatened to derail that performance.

Following his tenth strikeout of the game, Burnes suddenly crouched behind the mound with his head lowered.

Very odd moments at GABP. Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes stepped off the mound, and was evaluated by medical staff for about 8 minutes. He just now stepped back on the mound, and he’s pitching again. pic.twitter.com/at2fsG7JPd — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 15, 2023

Incredibly, after only a few drinks of water and a few warm-up pitches, Burnes not only continued pitching but struck out the side.

Corbin Burnes, 11th, 12th and 13th Ks. pic.twitter.com/s1iUK1Eh53 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 15, 2023

Burnes described what happened to reporters after the game.

“I’m not really sure exactly what happened,” Burnes said.

“Everything kind of went dizzy, and eyes went cross-eyed,” he added. “I went to the back of the mound, hopefully blinking a couple of times, and it would go away, and it didn’t. So, I was just kind of dizzy and cross-eyed there for a minute or two, and it finally started to go away. After a bottle of water, just time to give it a second, it went away and didn’t come up the rest of the way. Luckily, it was nothing crazy, and I could go back out there for the sixth. Scary in the moment, for sure.”

Here’s Corbin Burnes explaining what happened when he had to take a pause in the fifth inning tonight. pic.twitter.com/fm9VXfp3Yt — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 15, 2023

Burnes gave up only two hits in 6 innings while striking out 13 of the 18 batters he faced.