Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Phone Number, She Didn’t Want It

Travis Kelce has been winning at almost everything lately, but his recent attempt to share contact info with superstar singer Taylor Swift did not end well.

During an episode of the New Heights podcast that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, the two-time Super Bowl champ told the tale of when he tried to pass the pop superstar his phone number by giving her a friendship bracelet.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets,” Kelce explained. “I received a bunch of them there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings New episode premieres NOW! Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

Jason Kelce asked his brother the logical follow-up question of which number he intended to give her: Jersey number? Or phone number?

Travis replied: “You know which one.”

Kelce added, “She doesn’t meet anyone, or at least she didn’t wanna meet me, so I took it personal.”

It’s probably a healthy thing for Kelce to face some adversity. If he had managed to go to three Super Bowls in the last four years while winning two of them and becoming the consensus #1 tight end in the NFL, and landed a date with Taylor Swift? It might have gone to his head.

He doesn’t have long to dwell on this rejection, though. Kelce and the Chiefs started training camp on Wednesday.