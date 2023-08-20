‘Completely Unfair’: Female Powerlifter Angered After Trans Competitor Smashes Women’s Record

A female powerlifter is blasting Canada’s powerlifting authority for allowing a male to compete as a woman after he blew away the competition during an event on Sunday.

Competitive powerlifter Anne Andres, who claims to have transitioned to a female “20 years ago,” has been breaking women’s records since identifying as a female powerlifter in 2020. And Andres did it again at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2023 Western Canadian Championship.

“Andres’ total weight lifted in squat, bench and deadlift resulted in a final score of 597.5 kilograms, which was over 200 kilograms more than her closest opponent, SuJan Gill, who finished at 387.5 kilograms. With that total, Andres set a new Canadian women’s national record at the championship, while it also being an unofficial women’s world record,” Fox News reported.

But fellow competitor April Hutchinson was disgusted by Andres’ outsized victory.

“My boyfriend could basically walk in tomorrow, identify as a female, compete, and then the next day, go back to being a man again. No proof, no ID required, just basically going on how you feel that day or whatever gender you want to it,” Hutchinson said, Fox noted.

“It’s been very disheartening the national record that he broke,” Hutchinson continued. “Athletes have been chasing that for years. And we’re talking we’re talking top athletes who have been training and training and training.”

Hutchinson was not alone in her criticism. She said that several other competitors decided not to even compete because Andres was in the competition.

“It’s completely unfair. It’s bodies that play sports, not identities. Remember, bodies are biology, not identities that play sports,” Hutchinson said.

“It’s been very disheartening the national record that he broke,” Hutchinson added, according to the New York Post. “Athletes have been chasing that for years. And we’re talking we’re talking top athletes who have been training and training and training.”

Andres took criticism for mocking the women he was so easily beating. At one point he was seen asking “Why is women’s bench so bad?”

Piers Morgan blasted Andres’ “victory,” calling it “preposterous.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston