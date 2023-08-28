Police: Former U.S. Swimming Champ Jamie Cail Died of Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

In Feb., Jamie Cail, an American gold medal-winning swimmer, was found lying dead on the floor of her home in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and now a cause of death for the champion athlete has been disclosed.

Cail was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Feb. 21, by her boyfriend, who drove her to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead at Myrah Keating-Smith Community Health Center soon after.

The swimmer’s boyfriend had arrived at her home to check on her and told the police he found her lying on the floor.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Police Dept’s Criminal Investigation Bureau launched an investigation, but now the Medical Examiner’s Office has labeled the death as “accidental.”

The investigation into her death now appears to be closed, and authorities have concluded that she died from “Fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content.”

Cail worked at a local coffee shop and was a popular resident.

“She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told WMUR-TV in Feb. “She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her.”

Cail won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the Pan Pacific Championships in 1997 and a silver medal at the 1998-1999 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Brazil. She was a standout swimmer, setting several school records at the Bolles Prep School in Jacksonville, Florida, well known for its top-notch swim program.

