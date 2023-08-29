Spain’s Luis Rubiales to Face Federal Inquiry Over World Cup Kiss

The Spanish government has opened an inquiry into Spanish Soccer Federation President Luis Rubiales after he kissed Spanish female soccer star Jennifer Hermoso on the lips following the country’s World Cup victory.

The inquiry comes after FIFA elected to suspend Rubiales for 90 days for the kiss. The legal proceeding was initiated by Spain’s Prosecutor’s Office, which informed Hermoso that she had 15 days to file a complaint against Rubiales.

The inquiry stems from an incident last week as the Spanish women’s team was collecting their medals following their World Cup win over England. Hermoso was making her way down the reception line of Spanish soccer dignitaries. When she went in front of Rubiales, he put his hands on her head and kissed her on the mouth.

Rubiales received considerable social media backlash for the kiss.

However, despite the backlash and her later statements, Hermoso played down the incident and spoke of her “great relationship” with Rubiales.

“It was a mutual, totally spontaneous gesture because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup,” Hermoso told Spain’s EFE. “The ‘presi’ and I have a great relationship. His behavior with us has been a ’10.’ It was a natural gesture, of affection and gratitude… We’ve won a World Cup, and we won’t get away from what’s important.”

Shortly after that, however, Hermoso posted a long statement to X, claiming the kiss had been a surprise and nonconsensual.

On Monday, Rubiales’ mother locked herself in a church and announced she was going on a hunger strike to protest the treatment of her son.