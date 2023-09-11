WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out at Commanders-Cardinals Game

It was a day of new beginnings and good feelings for the vast majority of fans at FedEx Field on Sunday as the Washington Commanders emerged victorious in their first game under the leadership of new Owner Josh Harris.

But the good feelings did not extend to everyone, especially a certain Ravens fan wearing a Ray Lewis jersey.

Why was there a guy wearing a Ravens jersey at a game where the Ravens weren’t playing? You’d have to ask him that but his response may be muffled behind a busted lip following the repeated blows he took to the face from a Commanders fan.

That dude got 6 piece combo as well 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/nlfQ3eHd0O — JR86 (@JR86_) September 11, 2023

As always, it’s impossible to tell how the fight started or who is at fault, or who started it. We just got the results and the results were decidedly negative for ol’ #52.

In the end, the Commanders won the game and won the fight. It’s not too often you can say that. Safe to say the Josh Harris era has gotten off to a good start.