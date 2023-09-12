REPORT: Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Contacts Jets After Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz says Colin Kaepernick’s agent has contacted the New York Jets about a possible return to the NFL after the season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers on Monday Night Football.

Schultz says that he spoke with Kaepernick himself, who confirmed the news.

I just spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who tells me his agent has reached out to the #Jets about his desire to make an NFL return. Kaepernick remains on the West Coast working out. pic.twitter.com/4yQ0FASqBh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2023

Rodgers, who joined the Jets after 17 Hall of Fame years in Green Bay, lasted only four plays with the Jets before falling to the turf after being sacked by Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

Aaron Rodgers injury appears to be either Lisfranc foot injury, ankle sprain or possibly even Achilles. Similar mechanism to JK Dobbins injury Sunday.

Best case is ankle sprain. Will miss several weeks best case. pic.twitter.com/MQFjdPHxCX — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) September 12, 2023

Kaepernick has not played a down in the NFL since the conclusion of the 2016 season when he began his anthem-protesting campaign. The former 49er was barely a starting QB then, considering he had been passed over for the starting spot in favor of Blaine Gabbert. Given that, there are probably over 100 quarterbacks in and outside the NFL who are better qualified to get a starting or backup quarterback job with the Jets.

Though, Kaepernick is doing his best to convince people he is still eyeing an NFL return. In July, Nike produced a video where several of their NFL clients could be seen catching passes from Kaepernick, another of their clients.

As Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reported at the time, “At this point, it is nearly impossible to think that the 35-year-old Kaepernick will ever be signed by an NFL team again, despite all his constant proclamations that he is still “ready” to play. At 35, most quarterbacks are already at the end of their careers. Currently, only a few NFL QBs are older than 35, and the average age is in the upper 20s.

“At this point, physically fit or not, Kaepernick is about aged out of the position, even as a backup.”

The Jets have not said whether they will offer Kaepernick a tryout.