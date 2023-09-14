WATCH: OJ Simpson on Aaron Rodgers’ Injury: ‘9/11 Is a Bad Date for New York’

Some people know when certain topics are sensitive or off-limits. OJ Simpson is not one of them.

During an appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast, Simpson referenced 9/11 when discussing the season-ending injury incurred by Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on September 11.

“The Jets are still going to be good, and that kid [Zach Wilson] learned a lot from Aaron,” Simpson said. “Unfortunately, 9/11 is just a bad date for New York.”

Former #NFL RB OJ Simpson speaking about the Aaron Rodgers injury: “9/11 is just a bad day for New York.” This is a new low. pic.twitter.com/zWHvu2Ii5j — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 13, 2023

I know you’re all shocked that an accused murderer and felon wouldn’t adhere to social norms and ideas of appropriate historical reference, but there it is.

“You’ve gotta play,” Simpson continued. “That’s the problem with not playing at all before you go out on the field. That wouldn’t have been a bad tackle. You have to get your body loose and you have to get some contact.”

Aaron Rodgers was hurt on the fourth play of his first series as Jets QB on a Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills that took place on September 11, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Rodgers was sacked and suffered a complete rupture of his Achilles tendon.

In Rodgers’ absence, the Jets turned to backup and last year’s starter Zach Wilson, who helped lead “Gang Green” to a narrow victory over the Bills. They will need more heroics from Wilson this weekend as the Jets take on the heavily favored Cowboys in Dallas.