‘He Couldn’t Finish His Sentences’: Sage Steele Details ‘Heartbreaking’ Interview with Joe Biden

President Joe Biden listens before he awards the Medal of Honor to Capt. Larry Taylor, an Army pilot from the Vietnam War who risked his life to rescue a reconnaissance team that was about to be overrun by the enemy, during a ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in the East …
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Dylan Gwinn

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele recently shared the “sad” details of her 2021 interview with Joe Biden. An interview in which, according to Steele, Biden lost his train of thought and “struggled” to maintain focus.

In an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Steele said the president “couldn’t finish his sentences” and frequently “trailed off.”

“The human aspect of what we’re witnessing right now, to me, is heartbreaking,” Steele explained.

Steele also said that Biden couldn’t remember her name.

“And so he started to tell football stories of his greatness,” Steele said. “He goes, ‘I have the best hands.’ What do you say to that?”

Steele continued, “And here’s the saddest thing. His voice just trailed off. He said, ‘I was good,’ and then he went silent, and he goes …‘Uh, never mind.’”

Biden’s condition clearly hasn’t improved since Steele’s interview with him two years ago. Earlier this month, White House staffers had to cut the president’s mic after he began rambling incoherently in response to a question.

Sage Steele left ESPN in August after settling a free speech lawsuit against the network.

