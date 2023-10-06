Travis Kelce Responds to Aaron Rodgers, Says He’s 1000% Comfortable Being Called ‘Mr.Pfizer’

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis “Mr. Swift” Kelce has replied to New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers’ jab about the former signing on as a pitchman for the latest Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and says he is “100 percent comfortable” being labeled as “Mr. Pfizer.”

The jab over the jab was delivered on Oct. 3 when Aaron Rodgers — well known as a coronavirus vaccine critic — joked that Kelce had become “Mr. Pfizer” for having elected to become a Pfizer pitchman for the Big Pharma company’s newest COVID-19 vaccine.

Kelce was asked about Rodgers’ diss during Friday’s presser, but the Chiefs star took it in stride.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce said, laughing.

“I mean, with the stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson and Johnson family over there,” he added.

Travis Kelce responds to Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Mr. Pfizer’ comments: “Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers. Mr. Pfizer vs the Johnson & Johnson family over there.” 🍿

But Kelce insisted he took the vaccine to “keep his family safe.”

“I got it because of, you know, keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So yeah, I stand by 1000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer,” Kelce said with a smile.

Kelce has been the laser-like focus of the media due to his dalliance with pop star Taylor Swift. And even the NFL has been all-in for the couple — much to the dismay of many longtime NFL fans.

In fact, it’s all been just a bit too much, even for Kelce.

He feels the NFL is overdoing it by injecting Taylor Swift into its football coverage.

