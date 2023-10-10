Former Dodgers Star Steve Garvey Announces Senate Run, Wants to Make California the ‘Heartbeat of America’ Once Again

Dylan Gwinn

Fans in California flocked to the stadium to watch Steve Garvey play baseball. Now, he’ll see if those fans will flock to the polls to make him the state’s next senator.

On Tuesday, Garvey, a Republican and 10-time MLB All-Star who played 19 years for the Dodgers and the Padres, officially announced his bid for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died in September.

“In baseball, it’s not about the individual; it’s about the team,” Garvey said.

“I believe the same holds true for politics. It’s time we come together, find common ground, and work towards a brighter future.”
Garvey focused on the California of the past: A place where dreams like his came true. He also emphasized the unity aspect of sports and how California has fallen from its place as a tone-setter for the country.

“Over the next 20 years, I played for the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. I played in front of millions of fans. I never played for Democrats or Republicans or independents.”

“I played for all of you. Now I’m running for the U.S. Senate in California. A state that I believe at one time was the heartbeat of America. And now it’s just a murmur.”

Garvey added, “Our campaign is focused on quality-of-life issues, public safety and education,” Garvey said in a statement announcing his Senate run. “As a U.S. senator, I will serve with common sense, compassion, and will work to build consensus to benefit all of the people of California.”

California has not elected a Republican senator since Pete Wilson in 1988. However, in relatively recent years, Republicans with some star or celebrity appeal, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, have had some success in statewide elections.

