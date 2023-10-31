REPORT: ESPN Broadcast Feed Appears to Cut-Off After Aaron Rodgers Starts Talking About Vaccine

Viewers of an ESPN feed for the Pat McAfee show reported their screen suddenly went dark when the hosts started using the words “vaccine” and “spike protein” during an appearance of New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday.

In a video of the incident, Rodgers started talking about his Halloween costume, and co-host AJ Hawk asked if Rodgers’ costume was Anthony Fauci. McAfee then chimed in to ask if he was dressed as the coronavirus vaccine.

Then the feed apparently cut out.

Watch:

Was this on purpose?#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers was starting to talk about vaccine on the @PatMcAfeeShow and the ESPN broadcast feed got cut off.pic.twitter.com/WTXFpvbXmEhttps://t.co/ertIqJfdO5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2023

Rodgers, of course, has repeatedly taken jabs at the jab on the McAfee show.

Back in 2021, for instance, Rodgers said that he was in the “crosshairs of the woke mob” over his vaccine skepticism after he had told the world that he was not vaccinated even though he was a member of the NFL — which was pushing the vax hard on players.

After that, he took a shot at the left by wearing an “anti-cancel culture” t-shirt on the show.

Earlier this month, he took aim at Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce after the Chiefs player was seen in advertisements for the Pfizer vax. Rodgers began needling Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer” and even challenged him to a debate on the vaccine.

Rodgers has also blasted former COVID czar Anthony Fauci repeatedly on the McAfee show.

