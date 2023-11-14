REPORT: Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of Manslaughter in Hockey Player Adam Johnson’s Death

Police in England have arrested Sheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave on suspicion of manslaughter for the in-game death of former NHL player Adam Johnson last month, The Daily Mail Online reports.

Johnson was killed after Petgrave’s skate slashed his neck during a game on October 28.

JUST IN: Police are investigating the death of hockey player Adam Johnson after he got slashed in the neck by opposing team member Matt Petgrave's skate. Online social media users are split on whether the kick was intentional or an accident. It is currently not completely clear… pic.twitter.com/7kJRFzPilr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2023

Medical staff on the scene tried their best to contain the bleeding, but Johnson ultimately died at the hospital.

A statement from the South Yorkshire Police on Tuesday confirmed the arrest.

‘Detectives have today (Tuesday 14 November) arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody at this time.

“On Saturday 28 October, Adam, aged 29, was seriously injured during a game between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers and was sadly later pronounced deceased in hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall says the police had made ‘extensive enquiries’ and have spoken with “specialised experts” in the wake of the tragedy.

“Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process.

“Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue.”