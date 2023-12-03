Iowa Bar’s Free Beer Promo Backfires After Hawkeyes Get Shut Out Against Michigan

A bar in Iowa is ruing the day it advertised its special promotion for the Iowa-Michigan game on Saturday, even as its customers were thrilled over how poorly their favorite team performed.

The proprietors of X-Golf in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, thought they had the perfect idea to pull in customers on Saturday as the Hawkeyes faced the Wolverines. Customers were promised free beer until Iowa scored or the game ended.

The bar went all in for the Hawkeyes for their Big Ten Championship Game held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Unfortunately for the bar, the suds soon became a never-ending river.

Michigan was not only the first team to score… it was the only team to score.

The game eventually ended with a 26 to-zero final, with Iowa going home scoreless.

Iowa had a chance to win its first Big Ten title in almost 20 years but couldn’t even get on the board.

Michigan’s Blake Corum rushed for two scores as the Wolverines’ defense kept Iowa at bay throughout the game and forced three turnovers for the win.

The win leaves the Wolverines undefeated thus far this year.

The three-hour game and a scoreless Iowa also left at least some of the customers at X-Golf blissfully hammered.

