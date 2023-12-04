Georgia Congressman Mike Collins Trolls Deadspin with Photoshopped Facepaint After Bullying 9-Year-Old Chiefs Fan

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) issued a massive troll against Deadspin after one of its reporters attempted to cancel a 9-year-old Kanas City Chiefs fan for his face paint.

Over the weekend, Collins shared a doctored photo of himself wearing black and red face paint in a show of support for the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of the SEC championship game.

Maybe the war paint didn't work. Next time will just have to go all one color. https://t.co/wKhNkAMCbK — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 3, 2023

As November came to a close, Deadspin made a fool of itself when it featured an article from Carron J. Phillips attacking a 9-year-old wearing face paint and an Indian headdress at a Chiefs game.

“The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress,” the headline read.

It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time. It was as if Jon Gruden’s emails had come to life. The image of a Chiefs fan in Black face wearing a Native headdress during a road game leads to so many unanswered questions. Why did the camera person give this fan the attention? Why did the producer allow that camera angle to be aired at all? Is that fan a kid/teenager or a young adult? Despite their age, who taught that person that what they were wearing was appropriate?

The boy’s family has since responded to the attack with a threat to sue Deadspin, noting that the boy is of Native American heritage.

“This has nothing to do with the NFL,” Shannon Armenta wrote in a Monday Facebook post.

“Also, CBS showed him multiple times, and this is the photo people chose to blast to create division [she wrote referencing the profile view photo of her son]. He is Native American – just stop already,” she added.

JUST IN: The young boy who was labeled as wearing ‘blackface’ by Deadspin is Holden Armenta. His mother, Shannon Armenta confirmed that her son was the one at the middle of the controversy on her Facebook page. It gets even better: Chiefs players saw Holden during the game and… pic.twitter.com/jdIDhcul3Z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 29, 2023

