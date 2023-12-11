Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to be medically cleared to return by Christmas Eve, just in time for New York’s game against the Washington Commanders, TMZ Sports reports.

Whether Rodgers plays on that day will be up to head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets picked up a massive win this weekend when they beat the Texans 30-6. However, that only improved New York’s record to 5-8. Another victory over Miami this weekend would make it 6-8. However, Miami will be heavily favored to win that game. And even if the Jets won, their playoff chances would still be extremely remote.

So, Saleh must decide whether it’s worth risking his star QB in a (likely) futile exercise to make the playoffs. Or, wait and keep Rodgers healthy for next year.

Rodgers ruptured his Achilles only four plays into his first game with the Jets on September 11.

The QB then embarked on what was believed to be a nine-month recovery process. However, if he is cleared to play by December 24, that means Rodgers will have completed his rehab in only 104 days.