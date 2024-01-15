Turkey Deports Israeli Soccer Star Who Paid Tribute to Hamas’s Hostages During Game

The Islamic country of Turkey has deported Israeli soccer star Sagiv Jehezkel for daring to reference the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and its immoral act of holding Jewish hostages — including babies and women — during a recent game.

Jehezkel, who was playing in the Turkish national league, had written “100 Days 7.10” on a bandage on his left hand during a game on Jan. 14, and after making a goal, he was seen pointing to the phrase written on his wrist. Turkey immediately arrested him and began an investigation, charging him with “inciting hatred” of Muslims with the on-field stunt.

Sagiv Jehezkel arrives in a court in Antalya to testify for calling to free the hostages. #FreeSagiv pic.twitter.com/XYtgNiGMs8 — Eli Kowaz (@elikowaz) January 15, 2024

7/10 stands for Oct. seventh, the day Hamas flooded over the border between Gaza and Southern Israel and began a reign of terror, killing thousands of Israeli civilians, raping and torturing many, murdering children and babies in their cribs, and running off with several hundred hostages, many of which they are still holding prisoner after more than 100 days.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc blasted Jehezkel’s act of remembrance as an “ugly gesture.”

#Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel celebrated a game winning goal by making a heart sign with his hands to the camera, and showing the words “100 days. October 7” along with a Star of David symbol on his wristband. He was immediately fired from his team, and arrested by… pic.twitter.com/mqmzwZZoIL — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) January 15, 2024

“A judicial investigation has been initiated by Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against Israeli football player Sagiv Jehezkel for ‘inciting people to hatred and hostility’ due to his ugly gesture supporting Israel’s massacre in Gaza after scoring a goal in the Antalyaspor -Trabzonspor Super Lig match,” Tunc said, Reuters reported.

Tunc also attacked Israel for its decision to root out and destroy Hamas.

“I condemn the attacks of Israel, which committed crimes against humanity by committing genocide in Gaza, without regard for children or women, young or old, for more than 100 days. We will always continue to stand by the oppressed Palestinians,” Tunc said.

The Antalyaspor club had quickly suspended Jehezkel for his act of defiance and, in a statement, said the player “acted against the sensitivities of Antalya, Antalyaspor and our country,” the Times of Israel reported.

Jehezkel was eventually released from custody but was also ordered deported back to Israel. He is now back in Israel, safe and sound.

Upon the deportation, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz blasted Turkish officials in Ankara as a “dark dictatorship.” At the same time, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the ungrateful Turks are acting as an “executive arm” of Hamas.

“The scandalous arrest of the soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel is an expression of hypocrisy and ingratitude. Through its actions, Turkey serves as the executive arm of Hamas,” Gallant said in a post on X.

For his part, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also blasted Turkey, writing, “Turkey acts toward Israeli players and toward anything with a whiff of Israeliness, with Nazism. Erdogan is a full-on Nazi.”

