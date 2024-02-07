REPORT: NFL Owners Unhappy with 49ers’ Compensatory Picks for Developing Employees of Color

According to reports, some NFL owners are unhappy with how many compensatory picks the San Francisco 49ers have been awarded for developing minority candidates.

The rule gives a team that has had a minority coach or executive hired away by another team two third-round compensatory picks if the minority hire becomes a head coach or general manager. This rule has helped the 49ers quite a bit since it was implemented.

Since 2020, the 49ers lost Robert Saleh, who is now the Jets’ head coach. Martin Mayhew, now Washington’s general manager; Mike McDaniel, who went to the Dolphins as head coach; Ran Carthon, currently the Titans’ GM; and DeMeco Ryans, now the head coach of the Texans. And for each employee hired away from them, the 49ers got quite a lot of consideration.

But ESPN’s Seth Wickersham says that San Francisco is taking some heat behind the scenes for successfully parlaying the loss of all those employees into compensatory picks.

Wickersham did not say which teams are complaining. But apparently, some feel that the 49ers have received too much as a result of the rule.

Of course, the rule was created by those same owners in the first place. Only they can change it.

Regardless, the 49ers have used the rule to build itself.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston