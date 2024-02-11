WATCH: Streakers Hit the Field at Super Bowl 58

A man without a shirt ran out on the field in an attempt to disrupt Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The man wearing white pants was quickly taken down by Apex Security operatives and carted off the field after only making it a few yards onto the field.

Kansas City had picked up two yards with a pass by Chief QB Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman on third-and-8. CBS Sports color commentator Tony Romo briefly mentioned the incident, telling viewers at home that there was a “partial streaker” on the field.

CBS did not show the incident, but the screen was filled with several players looking over at the corner of the field where security was taking the intruder down.

We got a streaker pic.twitter.com/kLlabwrxtT — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) February 12, 2024

The disruption did not stop any of the action on the field, as it came after a play.

Streakers have tried to disrupt the NFL’s championship game before, the New York Post reported.

A man tried to disrupt Super Bowl 55 in Tampa in 2021 when Yuri Andrade attempted to get publicity for a porn site. The year before, Instagram model Kelly Kay was arrested for trying to streak at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

