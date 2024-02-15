Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Takes Heat for Partying at Sports Bar Mere Hours After Parade Shooting

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is taking heat for attending a Super Bowl celebration at a local sports bar only hours after gunfire broke out at the city’s parade in which one was killed and 30 injured.

Kelce was photographed holding a beer and happily posing for selfies with police officers as he entered The Granfalloon bar and restaurant on Wednesday night, according to the Daily Mail.

Fans slam 'tone deaf' Travis Kelce for posing for smiling selfie with KC cop in the wake of deadly shooting https://t.co/SSH9Py7E6D pic.twitter.com/p5rTQdEcLF — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 15, 2024

The shooting occurred near Union Station on Wednesday afternoon during the Super Bowl celebration parade in Kansas City.

The attack claimed the life of popular radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the only fatality.

At least three individuals were detained as persons of interest in the aftermath, one of which was taken down by a spectator who tackled him and held him for police.

Kelce issued a post on X on Wednesday evening saying that the shooting left him “heartbroken.”

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me,” he wrote in his Feb. 14 post.

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

While the police and city officials were still investigating the incident and the facts were somewhat scarce, Kelce suffered a backlash for not letting his “heartbroken” feelings stop him from partying.

After saying he was 'heartbroken' over the horror shooting in KC, Kelce continued to party hard. pic.twitter.com/z9zPEYexFo — hiiຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) February 15, 2024

They got their blood sacrifice. Why wouldn’t he? — Nada Listless Vessel (@NadaRussianBot) February 15, 2024

Travis Kelce continued his party even after children were shot and someone died. I don’t care how many Super Bowls he wins or has won— he’s trash. — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) February 15, 2024

The guy is a f*cking idiot… Fury at 'tone deaf' Travis Kelce for drunkenly carrying on the party at Kansas City restaurant just hours after 21 fans were shot – including NINE kids – and one killed in SB parade shooting: Mayor gives latest updatehttps://t.co/LdEph2JWGW pic.twitter.com/lG1ST8oBNd — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) February 15, 2024

